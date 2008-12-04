Recession Advice For Shopaholics

TV personality and Barney’s window dresser/creative director Simon Doonan offers some useful, albeit self-serving!, advice on how to shop in this era of inconspicuous consumption.



NY Observer:

Shop But Don’t Tell: Continue shopping outside your closet—maintaining a fierce and meaningful allegiance to, for example, Barneys and Jonathan Adler—but stop yapping about it. Stop braying on about your purchases as if you were doing something meaningful like removing brain tumors or solving the global economy.

Use A Personal Shopper: From now on, your shopping trips will be more like surgical strikes. Snag yourself a personal shopper who can streamline the process. (Do you seriously think Michelle Obama is rummaging through the racks of Isabel Toledo and Narciso Rodriguez herself?) Call Pat Drake at Barneys—she used to be a Rockette!—or email her at [email protected] , and she will get you hooked up.

Live Your Life Instead Of Spending All Of Your Free Time Shopping

