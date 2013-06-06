The Turkish Prime Minister Is Doing Everything He Can To Make Turkey Protests Worse

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Tunis June 6, 2013.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan remains defiant after returning from a four-day trip to Africa, fueling the public anger that has led to six days of intense protests.



On Thursday he reiterated plans to remove trees in Gezi Park and build a mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square, and even dismissed a question about his deputy prime minister’s apology for police savagely beating protesters.

Meanwhile demonstrators — backed by Turkey’s robust labow unions — continue demanding that the government abandon plans to overhaul the heart of Istanbul, and that it sack authorities deemed responsible for violence during recent clashes.

Turkey analyst and Turkish daily Vatan Washington correspondent Ilhan Tanir tweeted that Erdogan’s comments “didn’t didn’t surprise anyone. There is no a step back, no softening the tone. Barely acknowledged the dpt PM Arinc’s apology.”

Nevertheless, Turkish assets immediately tanked.

Wow. RT @joewsj: Nosedive. RT @benjaminharvey: Stock market after Erdogan started speaking. Incredible- look at this: twitter.com/BenjaminHarvey… — Alex Christie-Miller (@AChristieMiller) June 6, 2013

Al-akbhar notes that the protests have left three civilians and one police officer dead in addition to more than 4,000 injured in a dozen cities amid aggressive use of water cannons and tear gas by police.

Erdogan’s tone: “we already accepted excessive use of tear gas, get over it.” #occupygezi — Esin Efe (@esinefe_) June 6, 2013

Erdogan either just doesn’t get it, or doesn’t want to get it. What a disaster. #occupygezi — Esin Efe (@esinefe_) June 6, 2013

Thousands of demonsrators have established makeshift camp in the Taksim Square, which is a popular gathering place and symbol for the country’s labour movement.

On Wednesday Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk of Reuters reported “is taking on the look of a more enduring settlement” with small tents, foods, face masks, and a nascent library.

So as protestsers hunker down in the park while the prime minister doubles down on plans to uproot it, the unrest continues.

The Economist’s cover is very interesting: Democrat or sultan? w/a gas mask. v @ekizilkaya twitter.com/WashingtonPoin… — ilhan tanir (@WashingtonPoint) June 6, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.