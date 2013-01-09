The World's Rarest Animals Recently Caught On Camera

Randy Astaiza
Japanese scientists announced on Monday that they had captured the legendary giant squid on camera in its natural habitat for the first time ever. This isn’t the only recent sighting of an extremely rare animal.  

From a whale that hasn’t been photographed in 150 years to an eyeless spider, here’s a look at some of the world’s most elusive creatures. 

The Tiger Quoll, a carnivorous marsupial native to Australia, had not been seen by humans in more than a decade when someone caught the possum-looking creature outside their laundry room in May last year.

The Spotted Deer is one of the world's most endangered mammals and lives in the dense forests of an island in the Philippines. It was caught on film in the the wild for the first time in May 2012.

The Warty Pig is another elusive animal in the Philippines recently caught on film. There are only a couple hundred left in the wild.

The Saber-Toothed Beaked Whale that washed up on a beach in New Zealand in 2010 has not been seen for 150 years.

The critically endangered Florida Panther was photographed carrying her cubs for the first time last December.

Snow Leopard cubs were caught on camera in the mountains of Tajikistan in December 2012.

The Oncilla, a rare Bolivian cat, was captured on camera by the Wildlife Conservation Society in Bolivia's Madidi National Park. The photo won a BBC Wildlife camera-trap photo competition.

A dime-size eyeless spider, called the Braken Bat Cave Meshweaver Spider, had not been seen in 30 years until the insect was found in Texas last October.

The White Lion has not been seen in the wild since 1994. They are not albinos and are unique to the Timbavati region of Africa. Three white lion cubs were born in a Ukraine Zoo this past December.

A Liliger, the offspring of a female liger and an African lion, is one of the world's rarest animals. A liliger was born at a Siberian zoo in September 2012.

The first video of a Giant Squid alive in its natural habitat was recently caught on film more than a third of a mile under the sea.

