Recently Retired Yankees Catcher Jorge Posada Put His $11.5 Million Condo On The Market

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and Property Shark

Former New York Yankees All-Star catcher Jorge Posada recently listed his Upper East Side condo in anticipation of his retirement from baseball this week.The $11.5 million, 5,600-square-foot, full-floor unit features four bedrooms and five and one-half baths.



It’s on the 11th floor of the Seville building, located at 300 East 77th St.

