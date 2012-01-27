Recently Retired Yankees Catcher Jorge Posada Put His $11.5 Million Condo On The Market

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and Property Shark

Former New York Yankees All-Star catcher Jorge Posada recently listed his Upper East Side condo in anticipation of his retirement from baseball this week.The $11.5 million, 5,600-square-foot, full-floor unit features four bedrooms and five and one-half baths.

It’s on the 11th floor of the Seville building, located at 300 East 77th St.

A dining room with plenty of space for large parties

The living room has lots of natural lighting

Check out the view of the city from the kitchen

Spacious office space with high ceilings

Yup, that's a TV in the bathroom

There's also a closet for him...

...and her

A separate powder room

The master bedroom has amazing views of Manhattan's skyline

