Recently Fired Chiefs Coach Todd Haley Was Afraid Team Facilities Were Bugged

It’s been more than a month since Todd Haley was fired as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Kansas City Star released a story over the weekend detailing the kind of strange and secretive management style the team practices under former longtime Patriots executive Scott Pioli.The story begins with an anecdote about the height of Haley’s paranoia right before he was fired.



Four days before he was fired as the team’s coach, he wanted to talk about what life was like inside this organisation. But he didn’t know who else might be listening.

Looking up toward the ceiling, he darted into a back hallway before hesitating. Then he turned around, going back through a door and stopping again. Haley suspected that many rooms at the team facility were bugged so that team administrators could monitor employees’ conversations. Stopping finally in a conference room, Haley said he believed his personal mobile phone, a line he used before being hired by the Chiefs in 2009, had been tampered with.

The Chiefs deny ever tapping phone lines or spying on employees, but the KC Star’s report speaks of heavy employee turnover and a general sense of “fear” and “insecurity” since Pioli became general manager three years ago.

Despite the denials, though, team president Mark Donovan didn’t exactly support the team’s official stand.

“I’m not going to say that we’ve never done it, but it’s not something we do,” Donovan said.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the NFL will not investigate the employee spying claims.

