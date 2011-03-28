Recent March Rally- A Shorting Opportunity

HedgeFundLIVE.com — I definitely should not be as surprised as I am to see this latest lift in the market. In my recent study on a large up day following two consecutive large down days in the S&P, I concluded by saying that I am short term bullish because that type of bounce has often signaled a short term bottom (I cited Jun. 8, 2010 and Nov. 21, 2008 as two of many examples).



I had mentioned that I was bullish for the next 5-10 days, and I had written that blog on Mar. 18th. So far, my thesis has been correct. However, I am holding onto my shorts because I am longer term bearish still. I don’t feel that the correction we saw was large enough, particularly given the macroeconomic circumstances going on in the world. Apart from the macro picture, I believe we may be seeing some performance chasing as we are not only approaching month end, but more importantly, quarter end. I should be looking to add into shorts in that case by late next week.

To help back my thesis, I took a quick look at historic monthly returns since 2000. I’ll start by posting the average, median, max, min returns for each month since 2000:

Jan Feb March April 3.41% 3.08% 5.60% 1.57% -3.62% -10.73% 8.24% 9.47% -8.61% -3.50% -0.54% 4.68% -6.62% -2.36% 1.58% 4.00% 1.02% -0.08% 1.62% 0.98% 2.29% 1.88% -1.66% -2.15% -2.64% 1.28% -1.70% -1.69% 1.76% -1.61% 0.71% 8.15% -2.76% -2.08% 3.82% -6.26% -1.63% -9.54% -5.86% 7.27% 2.85% -2.07% 10.44% -3.65% Average -1.32% Average -2.34% Average 2.02% Average 2.03% Median -1.63% Median -2.07% Median 1.58% Median 1.57% Max 3.41% Max 3.08% Max 10.44% Max 9.47% Min -8.61% Min -10.73% Min -5.86% Min -6.26% May June July August -8.03% -5.70% 6.99% -4.55% 5.52% -0.27% 7.54% 3.58% 1.05% -8.53% -1.09% 1.22% 2.99% -1.14% -3.53% 1.01% -3.34% 0.59% 0.18% 1.85% 2.91% 0.27% 3.45% -1.23% 1.40% 1.69% -3.46% 0.27% 5.16% 1.04% 1.64% 1.87% -0.91% -7.26% -7.93% 0.49% 0.26% -2.05% -1.34% -6.60% -2.59% 3.22% -1.98% 5.72% Average 0.40% Average -1.65% Average 0.04% Average 0.33% Median 1.05% Median -0.27% Median -1.09% Median 1.01% Max 5.52% Max 3.22% Max 7.54% Max 5.72% Min -8.03% Min -8.53% Min -7.93% Min -6.60%

