Why Recent Graduates Are Moving Back Home In Droves

Student loan debt is rising — now enough to feed every homeless person in the country for 50 years — yet unemployment numbers among college graduates are the highest it’s been in the past 11 years.



The solution?

It’s becoming the norm for young people to move back in with their parents. In fact, 53 per cent of 18-to-24 year olds are living with their parents, and 85 per cent of college seniors plan on moving back home after graduation.

The infographic below — created by [email protected] — illustrates the current situation:

Photo: [email protected]

NOW SEE: The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor’s degree >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.