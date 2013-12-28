A 40-Second Guide To The Crisis In Turkey That Sent Markets Tanking And Put The Government In Its Weakest Position Yet

REUTERS/Umit Bektas Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media in Ankara September 30, 2013.

Turkey is embroiled in a massive corruption scandal that has reached the inner circle of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdoğan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) took power in 2002, and involves several different international actors.

Here’s what has happened in the last few days:

The fiasco is widely seen as part of a power struggle between Mr Erdogan and a powerful Islamic network created by Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based imam who runs schools and charities across Turkey and abroad. His following of at least a million and includes senior police and judges.

Erdogan remains defiant, saying that he would overrule the courts if he could and described the corruption probe as an planted obstruction to his government’s vision.

“This is the last resistance of the old Turkey against the new Turkey. They will be not able to stop the building of the new Turkey,” Erdogan said.

The crisis has sent markets tanking and sent people to the streets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.