NBC's Gripping Exclusive Footage Of The Last US Combat Troops Leaving Iraq

In case you missed it last night, here’s some video from NBC’s gripping coverage of the last American combat troops leaving Iraq and crossing into Kuwait.



NBC News surprised everyone when it started airing exclusive live footage of the event at 6:30 last night., scooping even the Pentagon, which brokered the coverage.

Correspondent Richard Engel was embedded with the troops on “NBC Nightly News” with Brian Williams, which broke the story. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was in Baghdad, and Chris Matthews, Keith Olbermann and Lawrence O’Donnell weighed in stateside.

“This fantastic coverage showed a cooperation at least on some level between NBC and MSNBC and elements in the Obama administration,” wrote Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer.

It was also a blow to Fox News and CNN: “CNN and FNC got burned rotten tonight, to say nothing of the other broadcast news networks,” Inside Cable News noted.

Also, The New York Times’ Brian Stelter filed two must-read stories from NBC’s control room.

And here’s the clip from “NBC Nightly News.”



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.