Renaming High Fructose Corn Syrup As "Corn Sugar" Is A Genius Branding Move

Photo: Library of Congress

The Corn Refiners Association is seeking to change the name of High-Fructose Corn Syrup to Corn Sugar.This is a genius move.



For one thing, High-Fructose Corn Syrup has a terrible reputation. It’s really bad for you, but then so is any other kind of sugar, and yet people who care about health somehow think that normal “sugar” is much better than HFCS, for no really good reason. It’s at a terrible disadvantage.

So right off the bat, changing the name to Corn Sugar will help shed the negative thoughts associated with High-Fructose Corn Syrup.

But it’s not just that. Corn Sugar will soon become desirable.

You can hear it now, parents telling other parents: “What, you feed your kids normal sugar? We only let our kid eat sweets sweetened with corn sugar.”

Or cereal companies will proudly display: This cereal is made with 100% pure corn sugar. Seriously, the brand cache — because it has a vegetable in the name, and because it has the word “sugar” — will be huge.

Now it’s just a matter of letting the government change the name.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.