Reboots We Hope Never Make It To The Big Screen [Infographic]

With 2012 having remakes of “Spider-Man” and “Total Recall,” along with next year’s “Superman,” reboots are among the biggest money makers right now in Hollywood.



However, not all of them should be made, and not all of them do well in theatres. Ahem, “The Three Stooges.”

The guys over at Jest get that, and put together a “scientific chart” called “The Reboot Grid” which tells us the likelihood of whether or not a future reboot may rock.

“Citizen Kane” with Peter Dinklage? No thanks. “Death Wish” “with Jason Statham or something”? Now we’re talking.

Check it out below:

Photo: Jest

SEE ALSO: “The Dark Knight Rises” sold less tickets than Michael Keaton’s “Batman” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.