The reboot of 'The Mummy' franchise stars Tom Cruise and looks exactly like a supernatural 'Mission Impossible'

“The Mummy” dates back to the 1932 classic starring Boris Karloff, part of the original Universal Monsters franchise. The original spawned four additional installments into the 1940s. The final two starring Lon Chaney, Jr.

In the 1959, Hammer Film Productions, a British company, released the first in its series of “The Mummy,” starring Christopher Lee and saw three additional films into the 1970s.

In 1999, Hollywood decided on a massive reboot loosely based on the original 1932 film. “The Mummy” starred Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz and grossed over $400 million. Two sequels were produced in 2001 and 2008 as well as the 2002 spin-off series “The Scorpion King” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “The Mummy” trilogy grossed over $1.4 billion.

Now “The Mummy” is back with a 2017 spin and stars Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. “The Mummy” will be released on June 9, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.