BIZARRO QADDAFI Kept A Secret Album Of Condoleeza Rice Photos

The rebels’ first look into Muammar Qaddafi’s palatial compound has pulled back the curtain on the private life of the Libyan dictator, and the findings are even more bizarre than imagined.



Today, the ransacking turned up a photo album with pictures of former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice on every page. The book even includes a picture of Qaddafi with Rice during her 2008 visit to Tripoli, back when the U.S. and Libya were friends.

If the photo collection is any indication, Qaddafi apparently developed a little crush on the U.S. senior diplomat.

“I support my darling black African woman,” he said in a 2007 interview with Al-Jazeera. “Leeza, Leeza, Leeza…I love her very much.”

Photo: AP

h/t MSNBC

