Rebel Wilson said walking helped her maintain her 77 pound weight loss

Rebel Wilson in September 2021. Getty/Stefanie Keenan

Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her “year of health,” after she lost a significant amount of weight.

She maintained her weight loss and dropped a few more pounds in 2021, meaning she’s 77 pounds (35kg) down total.

Walking is her favorite way to keep active, which has become an “ingrained” habit, she said.

Rebel Wilson says walking has helped her maintain her 77 pound (35kg) weight loss.

The actor declared 2020 her “year of health” almost two years ago and has been outspoken about her healthy lifestyle changes and previous body image struggles.

Not only has Wilson maintained her weight loss in 2021, but she’s lost a few pounds more, she told Today.

Keeping active has helped Wilson maintain her weight loss

Wilson says walking is her favorite way to exercise.

“I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way,” Wilson said.

She listens to music or a podcast, and loves that she can walk anywhere in the world, she said.

Wilson said her healthy habits are now “ingrained.”

She said she was “worried” about sustaining her weight loss, but discipline has kept her going.

“I’ve managed to maintain that for almost a year. It’s just all those lifestyle habits changing,” she said.

Walking regularly has many health benefits, and while research shows that exercise is less important than diet for weight loss, it plays an important role in maintaining results, Insider’s Gabby Landsverk reported.