Rebel Wilson stole the show for her BAFTA speech and she didn't even win an award

The BAFTA Awards were handed out Sunday, adding to the plethora of trophies given to film producers and stars each year around this time. But it was Rebel Wilson, who neither received, nor was nominated for any major award, who stood out, delivering one of the funniest speeches of the awards season.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

