Rebel Wilson said she spent years ‘using food to numb my emotions’ in a candid post about her weight and self esteem

Rebel Wilson has lost a significant amount of weight over the last two years and said she feels like the best version of herself.

She posted a photo on Instagram from when she was at her “most unhealthiest” and emotional eating.

Wilson said she was “using food to numb her emotions,” and is proud of how far she’s come.

Rebel Wilson has written candidly about her struggles with her body, weight, and self esteem.

The Australian actor posted an old photo on Instagram where she says she was at her “most unhealthiest.”

Wilson had previously said that 2020 was her “year of health” and has posted photos over the past months, showing she’s lost a significant amount of weight.

At the time of the throwback photo of her, standing with tennis player Novak Djokovic, Wilson said she was “overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.”

Wilson said she was grieving the death of her father at the time, too. She was sad, in pain, and had low self-esteem.

The actor said she looks back at the years since with pride. She now feels confident and happy.

“And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating,” Wilson wrote. “I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

She told her followers that getting fit isn’t a race or a competition, it’s about self-respect and doing what’s best for you.

“So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active!”

Wilson’s trainer has 5 key steps to transforming your body

As well as going on an Austrian wellness retreat, as Insider’s Gabby Landsverk reported, Wilson has been working with Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano.

Castano, who specializes in body transformations, previously told Insider there are five key steps to getting in shape:

Have a solid workout routine Focus on all macronutrients – protein, carbohydrates, and fats Get enough sleep Don’t overeat Stay hydrated throughout the day

“Really understand why you’re doing it because that is what is going to get you through the tough times,” he said. “A transformation is never-ending – it becomes a journey and a lifestyle.”