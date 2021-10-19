Rebel Wilson says she ‘gets’ why people are so obsessed with her weight loss

Rebel Wilson in February 2021 Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson said she got more press for her weight loss than when she had four movies coming out.

She told Australia’s Daily Telegraph that she “gets” the obsession.

She said she “always” watches videos of Oprah talking about her “eating issues.”

Rebel Wilson says she understands why her weight loss is getting attention after spending 2020 focusing on her health.

Whilst Wilson has been acting for almost two decades, she was launched into fame for her roles in the 2010s especially as Fat Amy in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.

In an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Wilson said that she was receiving more media coverage than ever after reportedly losing 60 lbs (27kg) following a change in eating habits and getting a personal trainer.

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she told Australia’s Daily Telegraph (via The Independent). “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight … When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me.”

“People are so obsessed with it,” Wilson continued (via People). “But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Earlier this year, Wilson wrote on social media about how she used to use food to numb her emotions.

In the caption of a throwback picture with her and tennis player Novak Djokovic, the 41-year-old actress wrote: “And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

In 2017, the “Pitch Perfect” star said she was happy to break out of being stuck playing the plus-sized “funny friend” after being cast as the lead in Netflix’s “Isn’t It Romantic.”