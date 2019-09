Chelsea-based casual gaming firm Rebel Monkey has called down $255,000 of a $1 million Series A round from Redpoint Ventures, Thomson’s peHub reports, citing a SEC filing. Rebel Monkey was founded by Margaret Wallace (previously with Skunk Studios) and Nick Fortugno (previously with Gamelab) in February. peHub

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.