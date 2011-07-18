Rebekah Brooks WILL Testify Before Parliament In Phone-Hacking Case

Despite her arrest yesterday, Sky News is reporting that Rebekah Brooks will appear before Parliament Tuesday morning alongside James and Rupert Murdoch to testify in the phone-hacking investigation that is threatening to take down Murdoch’s News Corp.



Following yesterday’s arrest it was unclear whether Brooks would be able to testify leading some to question the timing of the arrest and whether Scotland Yard was attempting to shield itself from more damaging revelations of its cozy relationship with News Corp.

Yesterday afternoon the head of the Metropolitan police, Sir Paul Stephenson, resigned in connection to the phone-hacking scandal.

In 2003 Brooks admitted that NOTW had paid police officers for information.

