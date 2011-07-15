Rebekah Brooks Resigns From News Corp. Over Hacking Scandal

Photo: Youtube

Rebekah Brooks, the former editor of the News Of The World, who now runs News International, has just resigned from her post at News Corp.While News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch has stuck by Brooks — he considers her a member of the family, and has rejected two previous offers from her to resign — the fact that she edited the paper during an egregious period of hacking voicemails, made her position untenable to many.



Since it was revealed that NOTW hacked into the voicemail of a murdered girl, Brooks has faced calls for her resignation from prominent members of the British government, including Prime Minister David Cameron.

In a BBC television interview last night, News Corp’s second largest shareholder Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal al-Saud, called for Brooks to step down: “For sure she has to go, you bet she has to go. Ethics to me is very important. I will not tolerate to deal with a company that has a lady or a man that has any sliver of doubts on her or his integrity.”

Brooks was the one who delivered the bad news to furious NOTW writers that the paper was shutting down, prompting questions about why she was still at the company at all. To some, her departure seemed like only a matter of time.

The Guardian reports Sky Italia boss Tom Mockridge has been appointed News International chief executive

Via Sky News Producer Tim Gatt, here’s the email she sent to staff:

——

At News International we pride ourselves on setting the news agenda for the right reasons. Today we are leading the news for the wrong ones.

The reputation of the company we love so much, as well as the press freedoms we value so highly, are all at risk.

As Chief Executive of the company, I feel a deep sense of responsibility for the people we have hurt and I want to reiterate how sorry I am for what we now know to have taken place.

I have believed that the right and responsible action has been to lead us through the heat of the crisis. However my desire to remain on the bridge has made me a focal point of the debate.

This is now detracting attention from all our honest endeavours to fix the problems of the past.

Therefore I have given Rupert and James Murdoch my resignation. While it has been a subject of discussion, this time my resignation has been accepted.

Rupert’s wisdom, kindness and incisive advice has guided me throughout my career and James is an inspirational leader who has shown me great loyalty and friendship.

I would like to thank them both for their support.

I have worked here for 22 years and I know it to be part of the finest media company in the world.

News International is full of talented, professional and honourable people. I am proud to have been part of the team and lucky to know so many brilliant journalists and media executives.

I leave with the happiest of memories and an abundance of friends.

As you can imagine recent times have been tough. I now need to concentrate on correcting the distortions and rebutting the allegations about my record as a journalist, an editor and executive.

My resignation makes it possible for me to have the freedom and the time to give my full cooperation to all the current and future inquiries, the police investigations and the CMS appearance.

I am so grateful for all the messages of support. I have nothing but overwhelming respect for you and our millions of readers.

I wish every one of you all the best.

Rebekah

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.