The Payout Given To Rupert Murdoch's Disgraced Right Hand Woman Was Much Bigger Than Originally Thought

Rebekah Brooks, who became internationally notorious last year as Rupert Murdoch’s right hand woman at the centre of the UK’s huge phone hacking scandal, was reportedly given a £7 million ($11 million) payout after she quit News Corp at the height of scandal.According to Robert Budden and Salamander Davoudi of the Financial Times, her package also included “pension payments as well as an allowance for legal fees and the use of a chauffeur-driven car”.



That £7 million is significantly bigger than the £1.7 million reported last year, or even the £3.5 million sum the Independent later reported.

Brooks was recently charged for her role in the hacking of phones by the now defunct British newspaper the News of the World, and faces more charges. The scandal brought a huge amount of scrutiny to the relationship between Murdoch’s British papers and the UK government — and in particular Brooks relationship with Prime Minister David Cameron.

