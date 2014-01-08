Rebekah Brooks' Former Assistant Was Offered An Australian Newspaper Job For Removing Notebooks, Court Hears

Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives for the phone-hacking trial at the Old Bailey on December 10, 2013 in London, England. Getty/Bethany Clarke

A job at a Murdoch newspaper in Australia was offered to Rebekah Brooks’ former assistant, who removed boxes containing notebooks from an archive at the height of the phone hacking scandal, a UK court has heard.

Brooks, the former News of The World editor, has been charged with conspiracy to hack phones as well as making illegal payments to public officials and perverting the court of justice, which she denies.

Cheryl Carter removed the boxes on 8 July 2o11 from a company archive, which contained Brooks’ notebooks from 1995 to 2007, according to an ABC News report. That is one day after the paper closed.

During that time Brooks edited the News of The World and well and the Murdoch daily tabloid The Sun. Police claim Carter was offered a job in exchange for removing the boxes. However her son testified the family was always planning a move to Australia.

