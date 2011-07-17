Former Murdoch Top Exec Rebekah Brooks Has Been Arrested In Phone-Hacking Scandal

Photo: Youtube

Former News of the World editor and CEO of News International Rebekah Brooks was arrested today in London by British police in connection with the News Corp phone-hacking investigation.The AP initially reported that British police investigating the phone-hacking case had made a 10th arrest…a 43 year-old woman.



Rebekah Brooks is 43, and that fired up speculation that it was her.

Neil Mann, a reporter for Sky News, confirmed it was Rebekah Brooks. And the NYT‘s Sarah Lyall reported that Brooks presented herself at the police station “by appointment.”

Brooks resigned from News Corp on Friday and reportedly received a multi-million dollar severance package. She is set to testify to Parliament on Tuesday alongside James and Rupert Murdoch. Update: There now seems to be some question whether she will appear. Reuters is reporting Brooks will “consult with lawyers on whether to attend the meeting.”

Already the timing of the arrest has struck some as suspicious.

The Guardian reports that an arrest on Sunday is unusual. A long A-1 piece in today’s NYT details the cozy relationship Scotland Yard has enjoyed with News Corp, and the last time Brooks testified before Parliament in 2003 she admitted the paper had paid police officers for information before realising that was illegal and quickly back-tracking.

So. Was Brook’s arrest today a move to keep her from revealing more damaging information about Scotland Yard during her appearance on Tuesday?

Meanwhile, the BBC’s Tom Peston reports that News International sources say they “had no inkling” Brooks would be arrested when they discussed her resignation last week. But that she was notified of the arrest appointment on Friday after her resignation was agreed to.

And now the familiar, inevitable question: Who’s next?

