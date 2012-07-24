Murdoch's Former Right Hand Woman To Be Charged In Murdered Schoolgirl Phone-Hacking Scandal

Rebekah Brooks, former right-hand woman to Rupert Murdoch, and Andy Coulson, the UK prime minister’s former director of communications, are to be charged with phone-hacking, the New York Times reports.



6 others are also due to be charged.

Crucially, Coulson and Brooks, both former editors for the News of the World, are due to be charged with “conspiracy unlawfully to intercept communications” of 13-year-old murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler in 2002 — the scandal that brought News Internationals’ culture of phone hacking to international attention. Other charges largely involve the hacking of celebrities’ phones.

While the situation is likely to be exceptionally embarrassing for Murdoch (who stepped down from British newspaper boards at the weekend), it may be worse for the British Prime Minister David Cameron. He hired Coulson as his director of communications despite reports about his involvement in illegal activities, and was said to be very friendly with Brooks, horse-riding at her country home and sending overly-friendly texts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.