This Woman's Resume Explains Why W+K Has A Lock On Facebook's Ad Account

Facebook’s Rebecca Van Dyck

Photo: Rebecca Van Dyck / LinkedIn

One of the less-noticed details about the new Facebook ad is how ad agency Wieden + Kennedy came to handle the business.The agency was chosen by Brand Creative Lead Jessica Sittig, according to Ad Age, who started work on the account before Facebook head of consumer marketing Rebecca Van Dyck arrived at the company in February.



The arrival of a new key client executive usually spells doom for an incumbent agency: Clients tend to bring in their own teams, if only to show that they’re actually doing something.

Yet here’s Van Dyck not only approving Facebook’s first ad from the brand but coyly declining comment on whether Wieden will produce something for the Super Bowl for Facebook.

You can glean one reason she might be so happy with Wieden from her resume: She spent 12 years at the agency, from 1994 to 2006, as an account director on the Nike business.

Clearly, she knows the shop inside and out.

So, agencyland, Facebook is probably one account you shouldn’t bother pitching spec work to for a while.

Related:

Why This Analyst Says A Walmart ‘Deception’ Is Overwhelming Facebook With Spam

Here Are All the Racial Stereotypes In Facebook’s Weird New ‘Chairs’ Ad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.