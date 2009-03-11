Rebecca Romijn Is A Witch

- Rebecca Romijn has been cast as the last witch in ABC’s Witches of Eastwick-inspired drama pilot, Eastwick. She joins Lindsay Price and Jaime Ray Newman, who play the other two women with supernatural powers. (THR)
- Sean Penn is in negotiations to star in Universal’s Cartel, produced by Brian Grazer. The movie follows a man who tries to protect his son after his wife is brutally murdered in the world of Mexican cartels. (Variety)
- Continuing the trend of Gossip Girl actors starring in horror movies (The Haunting of Molly Hartley, anyone?) Leighton Meester is in talks to star in the Sony Screen Gems thriller The Roommate about a college freshman (Meester) whose roommate begins targeting people in her life. The “Single White Female goes to college”-sounding movie would be Meester’s first major-studio film. (THR)
- 20th Century Fox has purchased screen rights to the children’s book, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, in a reported seven-figure deal. The movie version is unnervingly slated to be written by the scribes behind Summit’s not-suitable-for-children, box-office bomb Sex Drive. (Variety)
- Michael J. Fox is returning to TV for an ABC special in which he’ll travel the world in search of what makes people happy. Michael J. Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist is slated to air May 7. (THR)
- Alec Baldwin has signed on to co-host Turner Classic Movies’ The Essentials, the channel’s movie showcase program, during its Saturday 8 p.m. slot. (Variety)
- Jay Roach and Neal Moritz are producing a movie for Universal based on the documentary The Complete History of My Sexual Failures. In the fictionalized version, a man will interview all of his old girlfriends to find out what’s wrong with him. Is it just us, or does it seem like this movie’s already been done? Maybe it was a sitcom, but we’ve definitely seen this plot device used before. (Variety) (Update: Vulture helpfully points out it was High Fidelity that used this concept.)
- Oscar nominee Melissa Leo has joined the cast of The Wire co-creator David Simon’s HBO pilot Treme, about the post-Katrina rebuilding of New Orleans told through the eyes of local musicians. Several other Wire alums are already on board including Clarke Peters, currently starring in FX’s Damages. (Variety)
- Chris Parnell, Jesse Bradford, Gaby Hoffmann and Jeremy Northam have all been cast in CBS pilots. (THR)
- Slumdog Millionaire producer Christian Colson is setting up his own production company Cloud Nine Films. He’s inked a five-year development, production, sales and distribution deal with Pathe U.K. (Variety)
