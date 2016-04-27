An iconic former Victoria's Secret model blasts today's Instagram-famous models

Rebecca Romijn has had a successful modelling-turned-acting career, including a stint with Victoria’s Secret.

But she just lambasted Gen Z and many millennials’ favourite models, going so far to call them “not true supermodels” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Racked).

Entertainment Tonight had asked Romijn what she thought of today’s popular models, specifically pointing to Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, both of whom “are more famous for their social media presence than their runway experience,” as the entertainment website invoked. Both Hadid and Jenner have proven to be more than modestly successful — they have strutted the runway for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and have secured multiple high-profile deals.

But Romijn made it very clear that she doesn’t think too highly of the social-media-star-to-top-model trajectory, even if she didn’t flat-out mention Hadid and Jenner’s names.

Here’s what she said (emphasis added):

No one has proven yet that numbers of followers translates to revenue. So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people — legitimate fashion people — can’t stand it. Hate it that these, you know, social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion. They are not true supermodels. And the thing is, I have always looked to Vogue magazine to lead the way, not be a follower. I rely on Vogue to set the standard, not follow what everybody else is doing. So I have been disappointed that fashion magazines have been supporting this trend of social media stars to set our style standards. But it will change; fashion always does.

Instagram-famous models have become the new normal for the modelling industry. Consider Jordyn Woods, who has risen to ubiquity amongst Gen Z-ers thanks to her Instagram account (and her very popular friend, Kylie Jenner). Teen models are frequently discovered through the photo-sharing service.

But despite her distaste for the modern model’s career path, Romijn doesn’t hate everything about the contemporary fashion world.

She praised Ashley Graham’s rise to success.

“Ashley is one of the most beautiful women I have ever laid eyes on,” Romijn said. “She is incredibly healthy and I think it’s fantastic that [Sports Illustrated] is opening up our standards of beauty to include somebody that a lot more people in our country can relate to. Women don’t get sexier than Ashley Graham — she is just as hot as can be.”

