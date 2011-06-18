Rebecca Black's Friday Video Is Back Online At Vevo

Rebecca Black’s infamous Friday clip was pulled off YouTube last night, but is now back up on Vevo, YouTube’s sister site for premium music videos.



This is interesting as it potentially means that Google and/or Black’s label have found some licensing deal to sell a bunch of premium ads against the hot viral video.

Anyway, here it is, for your viewing pleasure:

