If You Thought Rebecca Black Was Going Away, You Thought Wrong

Presumably, the quest to find a great follow-up “single” for YouTube sensation Rebecca Black is moving slowly.



So Black’s team of lawyers is buying her some time — and buzz — by fighting with Ark Music Factory over the video she recorded at one of their vanity studios.

The conflict between the two parties has come to light as a result of the “Friday” video being yanked off YouTube while the dispute gets settled.

But basically, this boils down to a royalties fight in which the path is somewhat unpaved.

See, Ark Music is a company that lets anybody — for a fee — come in and record a single/a video, pretending they’re a star.

The endgame here, normally, is not that the song ends up on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now Ark Music wants a piece of the pie — and Black’s lawyers are pushing back against them.

This is undoubtedly the least fun Friday Black has had in a while.

