14-Year-Old YouTube Sensation Rebecca Black Drops Out Of School Due To Bullying

Rebecca Black of “Friday” YouTube infamy told ABC that she’s dropping out of school due to bullying. She’ll be home schooled until everything dies down.



“When I walk by [other kids will] start singing ‘Friday’ in a really nasally voice… Or, you know, they’ll be like, ‘Oh hey, Rebecca, guess what day it is?'” says Black.

Her mum condoned the decision, saying that Black doesn’t need the pressure or the taunting. She also wants her daughter to focus on her career.

Black’s first viral music video, Friday, has 167 million views on YouTube. The debut of her second single, “My Moment” has 22 million. Black says she doesn’t know how much money she’s made from her songs, but says it’s enough to cover college tuition someday.

The 14-year-old might be dropping out of school, but she’ll still have an entourage. She has a stylist, a manager, a publicist, a makeup artist, and even a body guard.

Cheer up, Rebecca. You were in a Katy Perry video! Here are 10 more people who went from no-name to viral fame >>

