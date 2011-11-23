Rebecca Black And Kohl's Teamed Up To Create The Most Annoying Commercial Ever

It was just a matter of time, but thanks to a team effort from Rebecca Black and the department store Kohl’s, “Black Friday” now has a theme song.



That’s right, Kohl’s has revamped the song “Friday” made famous by the unsuspected teen star, bullied 14-year old, viral singer, and turned it into a commercial-ready theme song set to be stuck in our collective minds Friday, gotta go to Kohl’s on Black Friday. Everybody’s going there at midnight, midnight,” the ad actress Julie Mann sings as she enthusiastically shops at Kohl’s. “Black Friday, Black Friday, gotta go to Kohl’s on Black Friday – something that rhymes with Friday. But done, done, done, I’ll be done with this list by the weekend.”

The original “Friday” sung by Black and produced by the Los Angeles-based Ark Music Factory has been widely described as “the worst song ever.” Not to be outdone, the Kohl’s ad is already being considered for the title of the season’s worst ad.

Indeed, Mann at the end of the spot acknowledges the catchy yet awful nature of the song, singingthat she “Can’t get this darn song out of my head.” As AdWeek noted Monday, the problem could be solved if they just pulled the ad.

As it is, the cat is out of the bag and J.G. Wentworth now has more competition for the most annoyingly catchy theme song.

Watch Kohl’s new ad:



Watch the original:



This post originally appeared on The Daily Caller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.