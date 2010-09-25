The Only 10 Reasons You Should See Wall Street 2

Courtney Comstock

The new Wall Street movie has a lot of low points, but you should still see it. 

If for nothing else, because of these 10 reasons.

#10 Gordon Gekko has a crush on Maria Bartiromo.

'We all watched your show in Prison.'

Really?

'A lot.'

#9 Gordon Gekko gets out of jail at the same time as a rapper.

The rapper gets into a limo Gekko thinks was meant for him.

The music is blasting when he opens the door and there's a huge family waiting for him. Gekko's like, 'Aow, of course.'

The guy sitting next to us sighed, 'Oh, rappers.'

#8 They use the same gorgeous font in the opening credits

It's nice to see it again.

#7 The aesthetics

You will want some of the art and the clothes.

Highlights: The framed 'Tulip bubble' shadow box Gekko has in his apartment and the 'missing 15th' Goya painted Bretton Woods has in his office.

#6 To watch where they go in New York.

The 'Lehman' office is right by Manhattan's Lipstick building (right around where Madoff's was).

Bretton Woods lives at Park and 62nd.

#5 At a party, some guy has no idea who Gekko is.

Gekko stands up from his seat at the table.

'Sir - loved your work in ____.' Shakes man's hand. 'It's Gordon. Gordon Gekko.'

Guy walks away confused.

There's a scene where a cab driver almost hits two girls. He doesn't, so it's funny.

There are a few more, but we won't spoil the movie's few bright spots for you.

#3 The soundtrack is really solid

David Bryne's songs are really enjoyable.

We especially liked the Apocalypse one.

#2 Because Gordon Gekko has a few good one liners

'It's not about the money. It's about the game.'

Woman: 'What's moral hazard?'

'When someone can steal your money and no one's responsible.'

'You're all fucked.'

#1 The Bud Fox cameo

When Bud Fox bumps into Gekko at a party, he's got two gorgeous women on his arm. The two joke about Blue Horseshoe and Anacott Steel.

It's cool because Fox is a retired baller CEO.

And you're desperate for the movie to be as good as the last one at this point.

