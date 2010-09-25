The Only 10 Reasons You Should See Wall Street 2

The new Wall Street movie has a lot of low points, but you should still see it.
If for nothing else, because of these 10 reasons.
'We all watched your show in Prison.'
Really?
'A lot.'
The rapper gets into a limo Gekko thinks was meant for him.
The music is blasting when he opens the door and there's a huge family waiting for him. Gekko's like, 'Aow, of course.'
The guy sitting next to us sighed, 'Oh, rappers.'
You will want some of the art and the clothes.
Highlights: The framed 'Tulip bubble' shadow box Gekko has in his apartment and the 'missing 15th' Goya painted Bretton Woods has in his office.
The 'Lehman' office is right by Manhattan's Lipstick building (right around where Madoff's was).
Bretton Woods lives at Park and 62nd.
Gekko stands up from his seat at the table.
'Sir - loved your work in ____.' Shakes man's hand. 'It's Gordon. Gordon Gekko.'
Guy walks away confused.
There's a scene where a cab driver almost hits two girls. He doesn't, so it's funny.
There are a few more, but we won't spoil the movie's few bright spots for you.
David Bryne's songs are really enjoyable.
We especially liked the Apocalypse one.
'It's not about the money. It's about the game.'
Woman: 'What's moral hazard?'
'When someone can steal your money and no one's responsible.'
'You're all fucked.'
When Bud Fox bumps into Gekko at a party, he's got two gorgeous women on his arm. The two joke about Blue Horseshoe and Anacott Steel.
It's cool because Fox is a retired baller CEO.
And you're desperate for the movie to be as good as the last one at this point.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.