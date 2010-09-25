The Only 10 Reasons You Should See Wall Street 2

The new Wall Street movie has a lot of low points, but you should still see it.



If for nothing else, because of these 10 reasons.

#10 Gordon Gekko has a crush on Maria Bartiromo. 'We all watched your show in Prison.' Really? 'A lot.' #9 Gordon Gekko gets out of jail at the same time as a rapper. The rapper gets into a limo Gekko thinks was meant for him. The music is blasting when he opens the door and there's a huge family waiting for him. Gekko's like, 'Aow, of course.' The guy sitting next to us sighed, 'Oh, rappers.' #8 They use the same gorgeous font in the opening credits It's nice to see it again. #7 The aesthetics You will want some of the art and the clothes. Highlights: The framed 'Tulip bubble' shadow box Gekko has in his apartment and the 'missing 15th' Goya painted Bretton Woods has in his office. #6 To watch where they go in New York. The 'Lehman' office is right by Manhattan's Lipstick building (right around where Madoff's was). Bretton Woods lives at Park and 62nd. #5 At a party, some guy has no idea who Gekko is. Gekko stands up from his seat at the table. 'Sir - loved your work in ____.' Shakes man's hand. 'It's Gordon. Gordon Gekko.' Guy walks away confused. There's a scene where a cab driver almost hits two girls. He doesn't, so it's funny. There are a few more, but we won't spoil the movie's few bright spots for you. #3 The soundtrack is really solid David Bryne's songs are really enjoyable. We especially liked the Apocalypse one. #2 Because Gordon Gekko has a few good one liners 'It's not about the money. It's about the game.' Woman: 'What's moral hazard?' 'When someone can steal your money and no one's responsible.' 'You're all fucked.'

#1 The Bud Fox cameo When Bud Fox bumps into Gekko at a party, he's got two gorgeous women on his arm. The two joke about Blue Horseshoe and Anacott Steel. It's cool because Fox is a retired baller CEO. And you're desperate for the movie to be as good as the last one at this point. For a better movie, check out... 10 Wall Street Movies Better Than Wall Street 2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.