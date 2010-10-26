11 Signs That Gold Is In A Bubble That Is Going To Burst

Photo: screen grab

I first wrote about gold in early July at WSJ.com. I took a lot of heat then but the jury is still out.In fact, since July 9, stocks and gold have performed almost exactly the same.



But with stocks trading at record low multiples over earnings (versus bond yields) and with gold at an all time high I can think of 11 straightforward reasons why the Gold Bubble is going to burst and stocks are the primary place one should put their money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.