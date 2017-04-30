An Oxford professor gives 3 reasons why eating alone at restaurants is becoming more acceptable

Business Insider spoke with Professor Charles Spence, Head of Crossmodal Research Laboratory at Oxford University and author of “Gastrophysics, The New Science of Eating,” about why it’s becoming more acceptable to eat alone at restaurants.

He said: “Part of the reason why it’s becoming more acceptable to dine alone is because you have your own entertainment, you have your smartphones. Maybe you’re as busy taking pictures of your food then you are actually eating it.”

He also cited that restaurateurs are realising there’s a gap in the market so they’re trying to cater to the solo diner. Some ways they do this is by having chef tables or specific tables meant just for one person.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.