24 reasons Sweden is the most delightful country on Earth

Drake Baer

I just got back from eight days in Stockholm.

More than the high price of beer, depth of the history, and beauty of the buildings (and people), one trait stood out like lingonberries on a stack of pancakes — the Swedes, with their famously high standard of living, really know how to live.

Wonderfully so.

Here are two dozen reasons why Sweden is the most delightful country on Earth.

1. Because everybody has ‘fika’ — the ritual of drinking coffee and eating a pastry — at least twice a day.

Sweden coffee fikaDrake Baer/BI

2. Because you can go swimming in the middle of Stockholm, since the water’s not all unbearably toxic.

Stockholm city water riverDrake Baer/BI

3. Because there are 20 hours of daylight in the summer.

Summer sweden stockholmDrake Baer/BI

4. Because the summer solstice is celebrated with Midsommar, a maypole-dancing holiday where the usually reserved Swedes go insane while wearing festive flower crowns, such as this one.

Midsommar garlandYoutube

5. Because there are raves in forests.

Rave sweden forestDrake Baer/BI

6. Because of common Swedish idioms, like “he shat in the blue cupboard.” This comes from back in the days before plumbing. People kept their bedpans in one cupboard and their fine china in a blue cupboard. It was a horrendous mistake, then, to put your crap in with your china.

7. Because any restaurant or bar with outside seating also has blankets. How considerate!

8. Because the government paid for a doge ad on the subway for the Stockholm equivalent of a Metrocard. So travel!

9. Because every subway station in Stockholm is like an art installation.

Stockholm subway artDrake Baer/BI

10. Because Sweden is the world’s third-largest exporter of music, after the States and the UK. Artists include the Knife, Robyn, Ace of Base, and, most legendarily, ABBA.

Abba dancing queenYoutube

11. Because Princess Estelle is ridiculously awesome and also rather cute.

Princess estelle SwedenReuters

12. Because Pippi Longstocking was Swedish.

13. Because reindeer exist.

14. Because almost everybody has a little garden cottage to hang out in during their five weeks of vacation.

Summer house stockholmDrake Baer/BI

15. Because they eat lingonberries with everything, not just pancakes.

16. Because Swedes have kicked arse at carpentry for a very, very long time.

Swedish carpentryDrake Baer/BI

17. Because downtown Stockholm is absurdly beautiful.

Downtown StockholmDrake Baer/BI

18. Because Vikings. This is a rune stone, a particularly endearing form of viking art.

Rune stone vikingDrake Baer/BI

19. Because the king’s former hunting grounds are now a totally chill public park.

Kings garden stockholmDrake Baer/BI

20. Because there are enchanted woods.

SwedenDrake Baer/BI

21. Because they paint their construction equipment, like this handsome giraffe-spotted crane.

Crane sweden giraffeDrake Baer/BI

22. Because nightclubs turn into flea markets during the day.

Tradgarden stockholmDrake Baer/BI

23. Because everybody heads out to Stockholm’s 30,000-island archipelago on the weekend.

Sweden boat vacationDrake Baer/BI

24. Because the meatballs are for real.

Swedish meatballsDrake Baer/BI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.