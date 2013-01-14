10 Reasons To Watch The Golden Globe Awards

Photo: YouTube
The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards are airing tonight and there are plenty of reasons to tune in.Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are nominated against each other in the same category and Ben Affleck may prove the Academy wrong by wracking up the “Argo” wins.
Plus, Sofia Vergara will be in attendance rooting for “Modern Family” and who knows when she’ll have yet another red carpet wardrobe malfunction.
The Golden Globes air tonight at 8ET/5PT on NBC.
The former 'Saturday Night Live' cast mates and longtime friends will take the stage both as co-hosts and competitors in the category of Best Actress, Television Comedy Or Musical. Fey is nominated for '30 Rock' and Poehler for 'Parks and Recreation' -- both NBC shows, the same network on which the Golden Globes will air Sunday night. Fey has previously won two Golden Globes, while Poehler was a nominee last year. Both actress' lost in 2011 to 'Enlightened' star, Laura Dern.
In addition to Fey and Poehler as hosts, Lena Dunham and Zooey Deschanel, two of the other funniest women on TV, are both up for best performance by an actress in a comedy.
And Jennifer Lawrence is nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy category for her role in 'Silver Lining Playbook.' But can she beat out veterans Meryl Streep, Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench and the popular Emily Blunt?
Three of the five nominated films for Best Animated Feature are from the Mouse House.
But will the very popular 'Wreck-It Ralph' actually beat Pixar's latest film 'Brave'?
'The Newsroom' knocked 'Mad Men' from the Best Television Drama category.
But will Aaron Sorkin's HBO drama take home the award over 'Breaking Bad,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Downton Abbey
Each year, a past star's child is chosen to hand out the awards. This year's pick is Francesca Eastwood, daughter of actors Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher, who stars on the E! reality show 'Mrs. Eastwood & Company.'
The 19-year-old is dating provocative 29-year-old photographer-director, Tyler Shields. The two caught heat last year for lighting a $100,000 Hermes Birkin bag on fire during a recent photo shoot.
This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement goes to Jodie Foster, who, at just 50-years-old, still seems young for such an honour.
Plus, her latest movie was called 'The Beaver' and co-starred Mel Gibson ... and a hand puppet.
'Argo' actor/director Ben Affleck may have been left off the list of Oscar nominees, but he cleaned up at the Critic's Choice Awards this week and is a nominee for Best Director during tonight's Golden Globes.
While Affleck wasn't nominated for his role in the film, 'Argo' is also up for Best Drama. Will the actor-director take home the statue for his passion project?
Because they're a good indicator as to who will take home the big prizes a the Academy Awards on February 24.
In 2012, Golden Globe winners George Clooney, Meryl Streep and 'The Artist' all later won at the Oscars.
For east coasters, the award show coincides with tonight's 'Downton Abbey' and the season two premiere of HBO's 'Girls.'
Serious conflict of interest for some, including nominee and 'Girls' creator, Lena Dunham.
