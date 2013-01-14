10 Reasons To Watch The Golden Globe Awards

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler are co-hosting … and competing for an award.

Photo: YouTube

The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards are airing tonight and there are plenty of reasons to tune in.Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are nominated against each other in the same category and Ben Affleck may prove the Academy wrong by wracking up the “Argo” wins.



Plus, Sofia Vergara will be in attendance rooting for “Modern Family” and who knows when she’ll have yet another red carpet wardrobe malfunction.

The Golden Globes air tonight at 8ET/5PT on NBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.