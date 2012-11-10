Here's One Reason Why You Shouldn't Buy The iPhone 5

Still on the fence about whether or not you should get an iPhone 5?



While most people would say “yes” to everything Apple and hail the iPhone 5 as the king of smartphones (including us!), we’re gonna play devil’s advocate and find reasons against buying a new iPhone 5.

Reason number one not to buy an iPhone 5: the camera.

Watch below to find out why the camera on the iPhone 5 could be a dealbreaker:

Produced By William Wei

