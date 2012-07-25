16 Great Reasons To Love Your Body's Bacteria

Photo: Janice Carr/CDC. Public Domain
If the idea of bacteria on your skin gives you the heebie jeebies, you don’t know enough about them. We’ve collected the important facts here, many from a TedMed talk in April, by researcher Jonathan Eisen.
In the talk, Eisen discussed his work studying the microbial communities that live in and on us. We’ve grabbed some of the most interesting facts and ideas from his talk.
Not all microbes are bad. Most are innocuous and some are even helpful.
This cloud contains 10 times as many bacterial cells in and on our bodies than there are human cells.
There are thousands upon thousands of different types of microbes on us, and these types are different in different areas of our skin.
The types of microbes on our bodies differ between people, and this may be responsible for some aspects of health and wellness.
These microbes interact with our bodies in many ways: If our cadre of microbes gets off base, it could trigger an immune response that could cause disease.
When a baby is born it picks up microbes from its mother. These microbes can be different depending on how the baby is delivered.
Some of these differences put the baby at risk if they are delivered via cesarean section, because they might pick up the wrong types of bacteria.
Some ways in which bacteria influence us: They help in development of our immune system and how we fight off pathogens, they influence our metabolism, our odor and even our behaviour, Eisen said.
'Germophobia' in children is linked to obesity, autoimmune diseases and other problems.
The 'probiotics' movement is based on the idea that if we take in some healthy bacterial species, we could improve our health.
This is similar to an old idea of why some animals eat poop -- to pick up normal body bacteria to fight disease.
Researchers are studying ways to deliver this 'community of microbes' from a healthy donor other people's bodies.
… one way is through a poop transplant. These kinds of transplants can treat the deadly, and hard to fight, C. difficile infection sometimes caught after taking antibiotics.
Our bodies' microbes should be thought of as an organ that needs to be healthy, Eisen says. Read more about how our gut microbes are correlated to healthy living and longevity.
