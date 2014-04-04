10 Reasons To Expect A Monster Of A Jobs Report

Its Jobs Day, and official expectations are for a reading of 200K new jobs in March.
But optimism is building that the number could be higher than that — perhaps significantly.
@fullcarry on Twitter — who is an absolute must follow if you’re on there — has put together a list of 10 reasons to expect a monster number today.
Here they are:
10. Gallup’s unemployment rate fell substantially between Feb and March.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
9. Auto sales in March exceeded a 16 million annual rate.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
8. ISM non-manufacturing’s employment index made a huge recovery from Feb’s below 50 reading.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
7. Payroll tax withholding were running 8% higher this March vs March of last year.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
6. Four week average of initial claims in March were close to the lowest of the recovery.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
5. Yes, of course, weather payback will be a big factor.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
4. Rasmussen’s employment index reaches 6 year high.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
3. Gallup job creation index reaches multi-month highs.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
2. My bum of a nephew finally lands a job.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
And finally the number one reason to expect a blowout payroll number tomorrow is that we deserve it after a brutal Winter.
— Ed Bradford (@Fullcarry) April 3, 2014
So there you go. Let’s hope for a good one.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.