10 Reasons To Expect A Monster Of A Jobs Report

Joe Weisenthal

Its Jobs Day, and official expectations are for a reading of 200K new jobs in March.

But optimism is building that the number could be higher than that — perhaps significantly.

@fullcarry on Twitter — who is an absolute must follow if you’re on there — has put together a list of 10 reasons to expect a monster number today.

Here they are:

So there you go. Let’s hope for a good one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.