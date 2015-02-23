13 reasons you should buy a Wii U right now

Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One might get more attention, but Nintendo’s little console that could, the Wii U, might end up winning this generation’s console wars.

Sure, the Wii U doesn’t have a typical control setup like the Xbox One or PS4, its innards are not as powerful, and it doesn’t accommodate as many third-party games. But the basic Wii U is $US100 cheaper than its Xbox and PlayStation counterparts, and it’s got a growing library of must-play titles that are fun to play solo or with a group of friends.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.