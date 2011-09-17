These Are The Reasons You Should Think Twice Before Buying A Corner Home

Across the country people are attracted to and pay more for corner lot homes: “A corner lot can create a sense of space for a home owner, because their home is not directly adjacent to another,” said Mark Madden, a real estate agent for Century 21 Commonwealth by phone.



They may be making a mistake.

First of all the spacious properties make them prone to burglaries, according to the centre for Problem-Oriented Policing, as “burglars often target houses on routes from home to work, or on other routine travel routes.”

Here are a few of the other downsides to owning a corner lot home:

Fewer neighbours. “It would seem that the homes are more visible from the street,” says Madden, before adding that fewer “neighborly eyes” on the property can translate to an uptick in crime. Another downside: fewer neighbours means you’ll pay higher maintenance costs for things like building a fence.

Street traffic. Madden advises buyers to observe the street traffic from inside the home before buying, especially if the corner “lands on two relatively busy streets.” Make sure the noise “isn’t noticeable from the inside,” and keep an eye on pedestrians or drivers who might use your corner home driveway as a shortcut.

More maintenance. A larger lot means more time and money spent on trimming bushes, mowing grass, shoveling snow, and so on. It can also mean higher costs and added scrutiny from the homeowners’ association who wants to keep up the property.

Smaller backyards. Conversely, a larger lot out front translates to a smaller playground for your kids, or plot of land for your vegetable garden.

