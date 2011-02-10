10 Reasons Why It Has Become Soul-Crushingly Hard To Find A Job In America

Photo: darek.zon on flickr

Have you been unemployed lately? If so, then you probably know how frustrating it is to try to find a job in the United States today.

Click here to see 10 reasons >

It now takes the average unemployed worker about 33 weeks to find a job. There are millions of Americans that have not been able to find a full-time job even after searching hard for an entire year.



Some areas of the United States have been devastated so badly by the economic downturn that they are starting to resemble war zones.

Unless you have been there, it is hard to even try to describe the extreme frustration that one feels when you are unable to pay the mortgage and feed your family. It can be absolutely soul-crushing. But it is not the fault of those who are unemployed. The truth is that our economy is dying and it is not producing nearly enough jobs anymore. Unfortunately, as you will see from the facts listed below, most of the things that are causing our economy to die have no realistic chance of being changed any time soon.

The following are 10 reasons why it has become so insanely difficult to find a job in America today….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.