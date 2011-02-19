CREDIT SUISSE: Even Long-Term Bulls Should Start Consolidating Soon

Although they’re still very bullish about 2011 (S&P year-end target of 1,450) Credit Suisse says the near-term could prove challenging. They are not calling for a large correction, but expect the market to digest some of the recent gains. They are reducing their overweight equity position. The four reasons they are calling for consolidation:
- Euphoria – close to but not quite there yet
- The Fed changing the language in the statement
- Disappointment on an expanded EFSF or ESM
- Raising rates/ tightening liquidity too much in Europe
- Another rise in food prices forcing more tightening in emerging markets
- Spare capacity in OPEC being much lower than estimated
Ultimately, however, they remain very bullish about the macro picture. They see 5 potential catalysts that will help drive the market towards their 1,450 target:
- Ongoing recovery and rebalancing of global growth
- Oil and food inflation falls away
- Core Europe delivers fully the Grand Plan
- Overheating concerns in China dissipate, as food inflation falls
- A continued asset allocation shift into equities
