CREDIT SUISSE: Even Long-Term Bulls Should Start Consolidating Soon

Although they’re still very bullish about 2011 (S&P year-end target of 1,450) Credit Suisse says the near-term could prove challenging. They are not calling for a large correction, but expect the market to digest some of the recent gains. They are reducing their overweight equity position. The four reasons they are calling for consolidation:



Euphoria – close to but not quite there yet The Fed changing the language in the statement Disappointment on an expanded EFSF or ESM Raising rates/ tightening liquidity too much in Europe Another rise in food prices forcing more tightening in emerging markets Spare capacity in OPEC being much lower than estimated

Ultimately, however, they remain very bullish about the macro picture. They see 5 potential catalysts that will help drive the market towards their 1,450 target:

Ongoing recovery and rebalancing of global growth Oil and food inflation falls away Core Europe delivers fully the Grand Plan Overheating concerns in China dissipate, as food inflation falls A continued asset allocation shift into equities

