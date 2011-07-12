16 Reasons To Feel Depressed About The Economy

If the U.S. economy continues to get worse and worse, will what is happening in Greece eventually start happening in this country?

Let us certainly hope that our cities do not descend into chaos any time soon.

However, we should not just stick our heads in the sand and pretend that everything is going to be OK.

Those of us that are aware of what is happening to the economy should take this time to get prepared.

We should all be getting out of debt. When the economy tanks and interest rates start to spike you don't want a horde of creditors hunting you down.

We should all be reducing our expenses and learning to live on less. It is those that are 'lean and mean' that will have the best chance of making it through a major downturn successfully.

We should all be storing up emergency food and supplies. After all, you take out insurance on all kinds of other things, don't you? We all need to be fully prepared just in case the worst happens.

The truth is that most Americans are totally unprepared for economic troubles. As the financial crisis of 2008 demonstrated, when people lose their jobs and their wealth they will come in and take everything away from you.

And it is not just your home that you could lose. When you don't have any more money left there is a chance that authorities will take everything away from you.

For example, according to one local news report, six kids were taken away permanently from their parents just because they were homeless and living in a storage shed....

'You shouldn't take our kids because we've fallen on hard times,' said Prince Leonard, a married father of six whose family resides in a northeast Houston storage shed. The Leonards moved in three years ago after the father, an unemployed welder, was hired as a maintenance worker.

Well, it turns out that the storage shed actually had 'an air conditioner, a refrigerator and two personal computers', so they were not living too terribly.

But this is what happens to so many poor families today - 'child protective services' will come in and take their children away at the drop of a hat.

Poor people are an easy target. They know that they are unlikely to fight back and so thousands and thousands of young children are constantly being ripped out of homes and never returned.

Don't think that it can never happen to you. It is happening all over the country.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media continues to act like everything is just fine. As our economy continues to be caught in a death spiral they are busy cracking jokes and talking about celebrities.

While the country is falling apart, the following video is an example of what passes for news in America these days....

The sad reality of the matter is that 'the American Dream' is dying.

Every month more American families are slipping out of the middle class and into poverty.

Over the past four years, the number of Americans on food stamps has risen by 18 million. A higher percentage of Americans is enrolled in government anti-poverty programs than ever before.

There will be millions of Americans that will not be able to sleep tonight because they are being eaten alive by worry and fear. If the economy does not turn around soon, there will be even more American families that are living in their cars and eating out of dumpsters.

Our economic problems are a horrible nightmare that never seems to end. We are literally watching the greatest economy on earth crumble before our very eyes.

So if you feel really depressed about all this, nobody is going to blame you.

But pulling yourself together and getting yourself and your family prepared for the really hard times that are coming might be a better course of action.