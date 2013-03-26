Why Gap's Athleta Will Overtake Lululemon

Competitors are challenging Lululemon’s status as the golden child of retail.



Once lauded for its revolutionary business model the yoga retailer has fallen on hard times recently. Last week, the company recalled 17 per cent of its pants for being too sheer.

Athleta is seen as Lululemon’s biggest competitor.

The catalogue business was acquired by Gap in 2008.

Since then, the retailer has expanded to include stores and a large e-commerce contingent.

From selection to customer service, Athleta has several competitive advantages over Lululemon. They could be enough to give Athleta global dominance.

