Reasonably Priced Custom Art Watches From Dedegumo Japan

Those of you who live in or visit New York City should check out a little boutique called Dedegumo.



I recently learned about this shop and look forward to going there myself. Dedegumo has a few other store locations, but they are all in Kyoto, Japan.

Dedegumo is a sort of watch maker. They don’t make movements, but rather create artistic watch cases, dials, and strap.

All very steampunkish, all very Japanese.

According to Dedegumo, they hire artisans who are Japanese trained to make all the little parts for these fascinating timepieces.

All of this seems to be based on some old technique from Kyoto – so I will just take their word for it. These artisans reside in the boutiques and are making watches all the time in there while you shop. Using many of the same tools as watch makers, they create custom little parts and designs for these artistic timepiece creations.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

