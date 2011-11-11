REVEALED: Here's Why Penn State Students Say They Rioted Last Night

Penn State sociology professor Sam Richards is holding what sounds like an epic lecture about the riots right now.



At one point, Richards asked the hundreds in attendance to take an iClicker poll about why they took to the streets.

The choices:

I was angry I thought it would be fun I wanted to make a statement to ________ I was curious about what would happen I live where the rioting occurred or I just happened to stumble upon the events

The overwhelming response was 4) I was curious.

Not too surprising. Here’s a grainy picture of the poll/chart from TheSchoolPhilly, who is live-tweeting the lecture:

Photo: TheSchoolPhilly

