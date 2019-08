Tom Wainwright, author of “Narconomics,” is the former Mexico City bureau chief for The Economist. He explains the financial reason why some drug cartel members get head-to-toe tattoos.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.