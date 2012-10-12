There's A Reason Bubble Wrap Comes Wrapped In Bubble Wrap

Photo: imgur

Reddit user drdoctorphd posted a photo of the bubble wrap he ordered from Amazon.His bubble wrap was wrapped in bubble wrap.



It prompted plenty of jokes and snarky comments, but there’s a simple reason why they do this.

Someone who reportedly worked at UPS for a number of years explained:

“It’s so the roll of bubble wrap doesn’t shift in the box, and potentially get the box stuck on a conveyor belt incline, by it continuously rolling backward.

Also the big air packs fill the space in the box, allowing for more weight to be put on the box without the box deforming.

Sorry it was for them, not for you.”

