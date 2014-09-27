Here Are 8 States Where Homebuyers Are Getting 50% Off On Foreclosed Homes

Homes in some stage of foreclosure made up 13.5% of all property sales in August, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.

The median price of U.S. residential properties sold in August was $US195,000, up 3% from the previous month, according to the report. This includes distressed sales, which are properties owned by banks or in some stage of foreclosure.

We drew on the report to highlight the states that offered more than a 50% distressed discount, which is the percentage difference between the median price of distressed sales and non-distressed sales.

