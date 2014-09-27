Here Are 8 States Where Homebuyers Are Getting 50% Off On Foreclosed Homes

Akin Oyedele
Fake foreclosed foreclosure homes houseREUTERS/Mike Segar

Homes in some stage of foreclosure made up 13.5% of all property sales in August, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.

The median price of U.S. residential properties sold in August was $US195,000, up 3% from the previous month, according to the report. This includes distressed sales, which are properties owned by banks or in some stage of foreclosure.

We drew on the report to highlight the states that offered more than a 50% distressed discount, which is the percentage difference between the median price of distressed sales and non-distressed sales.

6. Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio

Annualized Sales: 170,937

Median Sales Price: $130,000

Distressed Discount: 55%

5. Pennsylvania

Hanover, Pennsylvania

Annualized Sales: 150,734

Median Sales Price: $151,000

Distressed Discount: 55%

4. Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Annualized Sales: 63,843

Median Sales Price: $163,500

Distressed Discount: 56%

2. Vermont

Lake Champlain, Vermont

Annualized Sales: Not Provided

Median Sales Price: $211,000

Distressed Discount: 64%

1. West Virginia

Wheeling, West Virginia

Annualized Sales: 6,116

Median Sales Price: $127,900

Distressed Discount: 66%

